"The Haunting In Connecticut" Interview :

6/11/2008 -

Listen to the interview Pat and Brian had with Carmen Reed Snedeker (The woman the movie was based on) and Ray Garton (The original author of the book surrounding the reported haunting: " In a Dark Place " ). This is the first time in 17 years these two have spoken to each other since the intial contact to write the book by the Snedekers and Ed and Lorraine Warren . We are in the process of editing all of our archives to remove the music, so that we can allow listeners to download podcasts of the shows archives. We are getting a lot of requests for this interview, so we have posted it here: http://www.beyondinvestigation.com/radio/mp3s/carmen_reed_interview_7_15_09.mp3 , or a lower quality, smaller file version at http://www.beyondinvestigation.com/radio/mp3s/carmen_reed_interview_7_15_09_24k.mp3 . Keep in mind that we had an audio problem that had prevented Ray Garton from being heard for about the first 10 minutes when he called in, but it is fine after that.

________________________________________________

Watch your favorite paranormal investigators on VH1!

New York Goes to Work







VH1 viewers voted for New York to apply for the job of "Ghost Hunter", and Beyond Investigation was her prospective employer. On this investigation, New York joined; BIM Founder - Pat, psychic - Erika Frost, skeptic - Steve, and Chris the scared mortician.



The BIM Team had a wonderful time working with New York. Although she made a first class effort to overcome her significant fear of the paranormal, ultimately she was not cut out to be a ghost hunter, or as we prefer, "paranormal investigator". Pat would have loved to have handed her the $10,000 bonus, but just like being an employee at a nudist resort, not everyone has what it takes to sit in a dark room and make contact with the spirit world.



If you haven't seen the show, please visit



What was YOUR favorite line?



"I ain't afraid of no ghost."



"Ghost hunting is NOT cute." 5/27/2009 - Yes, that was us. Beyond Investigation was on VH1's reality TV series, "New York Goes to Work", starring Tiffany "New York" Pollard.VH1 viewers voted for New York to apply for the job of "Ghost Hunter", and Beyond Investigation was her prospective employer. On this investigation, New York joined; BIM Founder - Pat, psychic - Erika Frost, skeptic - Steve, and Chris the scared mortician.The BIM Team had a wonderful time working with New York. Although she made a first class effort to overcome her significant fear of the paranormal, ultimately she was not cut out to be a ghost hunter, or as we prefer, "paranormal investigator". Pat would have loved to have handed her the $10,000 bonus, but just like being an employee at a nudist resort, not everyone has what it takes to sit in a dark room and make contact with the spirit world.If you haven't seen the show, please visit VH1 and look for "New York Goes to Work". The full episode may be available for some time here What was YOUR favorite line?"I ain't afraid of no ghost.""Ghost hunting is NOT cute."





Cast your vote if you want to see VH1's "New York" try get a job with Beyond Investigation. But remember, each vote will cost you 1$ plus text message rates on your cell phone.



Watch the campaign video at VH1.com.



Then, watch "New York Goes to Work" with Beyond Investigation on VH1.

Click here for the behind the scenes videos.

Wednesday Nights... Tonight's show can be heard on as well.

K-BIM Paranormal Talk Radio: "The Pat and Brian Show"

To contact the show via email:

Our call in number is 714-881-3246

Wednesdays at 10pm PST: